Aug 23 Asatsu-DK Inc :

* Says the company acquired 197,227 shares of GONZO K.K. during the period from July 15 to Aug. 22

* Acquisition price at 26,819 yen per share

* Settlement date from Sep. 28

* Says the co will hold 83.96 percent stake in GONZO after the transaction

