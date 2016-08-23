Aug 23 Systems Design Co Ltd :

* Says a Tokyo-based securities firm Kawashima plans to buy shares of the co owned by Tomoko Kumamoto and Reiko Sato

* Says Kawashima will raise stake in the co to 35.8 percent from 0 percent and Tomoko Kumamoto and Reiko Sato will hold no stake in the co after the change

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/GA7nqW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)