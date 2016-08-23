Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 23 Systems Design Co Ltd :
* Says a Tokyo-based securities firm Kawashima plans to buy shares of the co owned by Tomoko Kumamoto and Reiko Sato
* Says Kawashima will raise stake in the co to 35.8 percent from 0 percent and Tomoko Kumamoto and Reiko Sato will hold no stake in the co after the change
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/GA7nqW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)