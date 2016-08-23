Aug 23 Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc :

* Says the co executed the agreement with Tochigi Bank Ltd to convert Utsunomiya Securities Co. Ltd., the Company's consolidated subsidiary, to a JV that will be owned by the co and Tochigi Bank

* Says the co and Tochigi Bank will hold 40 percent and 60 percent voting rights in Utsunomiya Securities Co., Ltd. respectively, after effecting the JV conversion

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ek1EyC; goo.gl/POa0cY

