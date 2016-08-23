Aug 23 Elements Innovation :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.1 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.35 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 7

* Last date before book closure Sep. 8 with book closure period from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13

* Record date Sep. 13

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Jp8F2b

