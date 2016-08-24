Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
HONG KONG, Aug 24 (IFR) - Barclays Plc is marketing a US dollar perpetual non-call 5.5-year Additional Tier 1 offering at initial price thoughts in the low 8% yield area.
The transaction has received initial interest of about $4 billion from investors at the Asia open, according to a source on the deal.
Barclays is rated Baa3/BBB/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch). The Reg S notes are expected to be rated Ba2/B+/BB+.
The bonds will convert into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.
Barclays is sole bookrunner on the transaction. Joint lead managers are Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, ING, Morgan Stanley, Santander Global Banking & Markets, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale, UBS and Wells Fargo Securities. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.