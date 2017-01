Aug 24 Mori Hills Reit Investment Corp :

* Says it will issue its 17th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2 billion yen

* Says annual interest rate of 0.34 percent and subscription date of Aug. 24 and payment date of Aug. 30

* Says the bonds will maturity on Aug. 28, 2026

* Says proceeds to be used for loan repayment

