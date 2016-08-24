Aug 24 ALPHACHIPS CORP. :

* Says it will issue the third unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 10 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of Nov. 30, 2019, yield to maturity of 6.0 pct and annual coupon of 6.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 12,000 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xKnbDt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)