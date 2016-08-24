Aug 24 Media Kobo Inc :

* Says its wholly owned unit LEWIS FACTORY, INC. plans to buy social game secondary business from a Tokyo-based company, which is engaged in development and operation of mobile social game

* Says the acquisition price is 110 million yen

* Says effective date on Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hHnMZT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)