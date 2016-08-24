Aug 24 UMN Pharma Inc :

* Says 200,000 units of its 19th series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock, comprised of 100,000 shares at exercise price 1,040 yen on Aug. 17 and 100,000 shares at exercise price 1,037 yen on Aug. 24

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/r1SNL0

