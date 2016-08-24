Aug 24 Recomm Co Ltd :

* says it forms business and capital alliance with a Hong Kong-based trading co

* Says two entities will cooperate on sale of LED lighting in China, operation of BPO business, commercialization support of artificial intelligence OCR service

* Says the Hong Kong-based co to acquire 2 percent stake in the co's China-based unit

