UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 24 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its Shanghai-based finance lease unit plans to sign a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Ciming Checkup, a physical examination management group company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D7jZxy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources