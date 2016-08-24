Aug 24 Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :

* Says its Shanghai-based tech unit to set up a jv in Beijing, with a tech firm

* Says the jv to be engaged in computer network technology, computer information technology, intelligent technology, etc

* Says the jv with registered capital of 30 million yuan and the unit to hold 49 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5Vr6HZ

