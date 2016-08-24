Aug 24 Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient :

* Says it completed private placement of 45.5 million new shares at 9.02 yuan per share with amount of 410 million yuan

* Says Penghua Fund Management Co.,Ltd. raised stake in it to 5.8 percent due to the private placement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JSBrrX

