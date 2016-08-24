Aug 24 Zhejiang Busen Garments Co Ltd :

* Says a Chongqing-based investment consulting center (limited partnership) signs agreement to buy shares (8.13 percent stake) in co from co's two individual shareholders Si Naiqiu and Ye Zheting

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eLQnbA

