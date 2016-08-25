Aug 25 Jayjun CO., LTD. :

* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, SPL CO., LTD, which is engaged in cosmetics business, to improve operating efficiency and create synergy

* Merger effective date of Oct. 28 and registered date of Nov. 2

* The company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/HqDdYv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)