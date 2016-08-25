MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 25 China Resources Double-crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd :
* Says it receives goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Beijing Food and Drug Administration
* Says certificate issued to two medicine production lines of the company and the valid period is until Aug. 15, 2021
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Xi70jU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva confirms district court decision in Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent trial