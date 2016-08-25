Aug 25 Jiangxi Huangshanghuang Group Food Co Ltd :

* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.25 yuan per share for every 10 shares, distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 25 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016 H1

Source text in Chinese:

