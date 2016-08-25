UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 Valor Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy entire 4,000 shares (100 percent stake) in Kohseiya Co Ltd, a Yamanashi-based firm engaged in food supermarkets business, for an undisclosed price, on Aug. 25
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9PQrAL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources