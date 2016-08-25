Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 Ibiden Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 8th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen through public offering
* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says the term of the bonds is five years
* Says interest rate of 0.12 percent
* Says subscription date on Aug. 25 and payment date on Aug. 31
* Says Nomura Securities Co., Ltd, Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. are underwriters
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qpXlnL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)