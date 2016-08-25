Aug 25 Ibiden Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 8th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen through public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says the term of the bonds is five years

* Says interest rate of 0.12 percent

* Says subscription date on Aug. 25 and payment date on Aug. 31

* Says Nomura Securities Co., Ltd, Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. are underwriters

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qpXlnL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)