Aug 25 Tera Autotech :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$3 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 8

* Last date before book closure Sep. 9 with book closure period from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14

* Record date Sep. 14

* Cash dividend payment date Sep. 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cDwkf9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)