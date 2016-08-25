Aug 25 Helios Techno Holding Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Phoenix Electric and the unit's employee have been ordered to send document to Kobe District Public Prosecutors Office, under suspicion of violation of Industrial Safety and Health Act

* Says the suspicion of violation of Industrial Safety and Health Act regarding an accident happened in unit's plant on May 12

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3HFJaG

