Aug 25 DAEWOO SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION 2 CO., LTD. :

* Says it will merge with Ipageon Co.,Ltd., which is engaged in the provision of VoIP and IMS solutions

* Says merger ratio of 1: 103.7525 between the co and Ipageon

* 14,525,350 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Expects merger effective date of Jan. 13, 2017 and registered date of Jan. 16, 2017

* The co will survive and Ipageon will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jGPMzt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)