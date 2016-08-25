Aug 25 Mega Study Edu Co. Ltd :

* Says it will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, Mbest. Co. Ltd., which is engaged in online education business, to improve operating efficiency and create synergy

* Merger effective date of Nov. 1

* The company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/iUuu7p

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)