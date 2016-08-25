BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical confirms court decision in Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent trial
* Teva confirms district court decision in Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent trial
Aug 25 B-Soft :
* Says it will use 105 million yuan to jointly set up a health insurance company with registered capital of 1 billion yuan in Hainan
* Says it will hold 10.5 percent stake in the new company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dFgLmZ
* Motif Bio Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
Jan 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.