BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Anxin Trust Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 67.5 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c9L0za
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase