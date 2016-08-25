Aug 25 United BioPharma :

* Says it will issue 10 million to 12.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$37 to T$60 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds will be used for development of new drug

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zpO1Nv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)