BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Taiwan Land Development :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$142,425,524 in total for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$348,942,530 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 22
* Last date before book closure Sep. 25 with book closure period from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30
* Record date Sep. 30
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o3PHIl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase