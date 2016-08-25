Aug 25 Taiwan Land Development :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$142,425,524 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$348,942,530 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 22

* Last date before book closure Sep. 25 with book closure period from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30

* Record date Sep. 30

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o3PHIl

