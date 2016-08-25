BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical confirms court decision in Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent trial
* Teva confirms district court decision in Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent trial
Aug 25 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says its affiliated enterprise HaisThera Scientific Fund I,L.P. signs share purchase agreement to buy 272,487 shares of class-C stock (8.57 percent stake) in Laminate Medical Technologies Ltd., for $2.5 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5Y3TNl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Teva confirms district court decision in Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent trial
* Motif Bio Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
Jan 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.