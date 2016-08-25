UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 ZheJiang BangJie Digital Knitting Share Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a Zhejiang-based network technology JV with four partners
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 24.7 million yuan and the co will hold 45 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/uUZAyG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources