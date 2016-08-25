Aug 25 ZheJiang BangJie Digital Knitting Share Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a Zhejiang-based network technology JV with four partners

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 24.7 million yuan and the co will hold 45 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/uUZAyG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)