Aug 25 Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Wuhan-based tech firm for 2.63 billion yuan ($395.16 million) via cash and share issue, in order to own Powertek Electronics Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.3 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2biBkN5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6556 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)