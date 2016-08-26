Aug 26 ATGen :

* Says it will issue the sixth convertible bonds, to raise proceeds of 30 billion won for facility funds and other uses

* Says maturity date is Aug. 29, 2021, yield to maturity is 0 percent and coupon rate is 0 percent

* Says conversion price is 48,660 won per share

