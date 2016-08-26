BRIEF-JVM says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
Aug 26 Kang Stem Biotech Co., Ltd :
* Says it receives a patent on Aug. 23, for isolating method for umbilical cord blood-derived pluripotent stem cells expressing zNF281
* Under its 2017-2021 strategy plans to achieve annual revenue growth of 30 pct to 40 pct
