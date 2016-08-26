Aug 26 Zoa Corp :

* Says it repurchased 270,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of about 193 million yen in total, on Aug. 26

* Says previous plan disclosed on Aug. 25

* Says DAIWABO INFORMATION SYSTEM's voting rights in the co decreased to 35.85 percent from 44.16 percent

* Says an individual's voting rights in the co decreased to 35.95 percent from 31.28 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zulC2q

