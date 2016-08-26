BRIEF-JVM says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
Aug 26 HeiLongJiang ZBD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 70 million yuan to set up a small loan JV in Anhui with four partners, holding 35 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RC7Nds
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
* Under its 2017-2021 strategy plans to achieve annual revenue growth of 30 pct to 40 pct
Jan 31 Arab Drug Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries