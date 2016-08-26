UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Shenzhen Tellus Holding Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling jewelry investment unit plans to invest 7.8 million yuan to set up a jewelry joint venture in Anhui, with an Anhui-based jewelry firm
* Says new JV with registered capital of 13 million yuan and the unit to hold a 60 percent in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Zz5bbF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources