Aug 26 Shenzhen Tellus Holding Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling jewelry investment unit plans to invest 7.8 million yuan to set up a jewelry joint venture in Anhui, with an Anhui-based jewelry firm

* Says new JV with registered capital of 13 million yuan and the unit to hold a 60 percent in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Zz5bbF

