BRIEF-JVM says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
Aug 26 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :
* Says its sub-subsidiary's CMP certificate for a kind of eye drop has been withdrawn, suspected to being involved in data fraud
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tfW0JD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
* Under its 2017-2021 strategy plans to achieve annual revenue growth of 30 pct to 40 pct
Jan 31 Arab Drug Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries