Aug 26 Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co., Ltd. :

* Says its controlling shareholder sold 9.7 million shares of the co to a Beijing-based investment company

* Says the investment company is holding 10.95 percent stake in the co after the acquisition

* Says previous plan disclosed on July 11

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/i0x6Zy

