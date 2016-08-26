UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Huangshan Tourism Development :
* Says it will use 2 million yuan to jointly set up a fund management company, holding 20 percent stake
* Says it will use 200 million yuan to jointly set up a tourism industrial investment fund with size of 1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BLqdsW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources