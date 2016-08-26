BRIEF-Synektik sees up to fourfold increase in FY 2020/2021 EBITDA margin
* Under its 2017-2021 strategy plans to achieve annual revenue growth of 30 pct to 40 pct
Aug 26 Tella Inc :
* Says it to sell its wholly owned Japan-based unit that engaged in small short-term insurance business, to a Japan-based co that engaged in consulting business
* Says transaction price of 6 million yen
* Says the transaction will effective on Aug. 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7fBoHP
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Under its 2017-2021 strategy plans to achieve annual revenue growth of 30 pct to 40 pct
Jan 31 Arab Drug Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries
* Says Paean3 Inc has acquired 180,000 shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 4.4 percent stake