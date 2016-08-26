BRIEF-Synektik sees up to fourfold increase in FY 2020/2021 EBITDA margin
* Under its 2017-2021 strategy plans to achieve annual revenue growth of 30 pct to 40 pct
Aug 26 Abbott India Ltd
* Says june-quarter net profit 740.1 million rupees
* Says june-quarter sales 7.31 billion rupees
* Says net profit in june-quarter last year was 673.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; sales was 6.31 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2bEoJ7w) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Under its 2017-2021 strategy plans to achieve annual revenue growth of 30 pct to 40 pct
Jan 31 Arab Drug Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries
* Says Paean3 Inc has acquired 180,000 shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 4.4 percent stake