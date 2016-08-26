Aug 26 Hakata Takumi Kougei Inc :

* Says it to take out loan of 11 million yen on Aug. 26

* Says the loan with annual interest rate of 1.375 percent and will maturity on Feb. 25, 2017

* Says proceeds to be used as operating capital

