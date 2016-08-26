BRIEF-Neptune to raise 10 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
Aug 26 Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc :
* Says the co announces merger between three bank units, The Tokyo Tomin Bank, Limited, The Yachiyo Bank, Limited and ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, effective on May 1, 2018
* The Tokyo Tomin Bank and ShinGinko Tokyo will be dissolved after the transaction, and The Yachiyo Bank as the surviving company will be renamed as Kiraboshi Bank,Ltd
* Says the co's name will be changed into Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group,Inc accordingly after the units' business integration, effective May 1, 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QjVLmv
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.