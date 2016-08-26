Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 26 Techno Horizon Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says the co's sub-subsidiary company Chunichi Denshi CO., LTD. will sell information business to the co's subsidiary ELMO CO., LTD.
* Says Chunichi Denshi CO., LTD. will also sell industry business and production facilities to the co's subsidiary TIETECH Co.,Ltd.
* Says the transaction prices are not disclosed
* Says effective date on Oct. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TXjuN7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)