Aug 26 Techno Horizon Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says the co's sub-subsidiary company Chunichi Denshi CO., LTD. will sell information business to the co's subsidiary ELMO CO., LTD.

* Says Chunichi Denshi CO., LTD. will also sell industry business and production facilities to the co's subsidiary TIETECH Co.,Ltd.

* Says the transaction prices are not disclosed

* Says effective date on Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TXjuN7

