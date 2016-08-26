** Shares in landscaping materials company +3.5%,
trades higher than pre-Brexit levels for the first time since
the EU referendum vote
** Stock 3rd top FTSE midcap gainer
** Better margins: H1 Rev +2% to 202.4 mln stg & EBITDA +9%
to 32.4 mln stg; co sees no Brexit impact so far
** Stronger margins reflect changes in operational leverage,
strategic initiatives
** Over 1/2 of 30-day avg vol through in less than 30 mins
** Construction, building support services cos hit by
concerns that Brexit would slow demand; but some hopes of
increased government-backed spending
** Overall trading in-line/slightly ahead expectations for
interims, Panmure writes, adding that margins expected to rise
further: 11.4% (FY16), 12.0% (FY17)
** Stock -c.3% YTD vs midcap index +c.3%