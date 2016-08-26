** Shares in landscaping materials company +3.5%, trades higher than pre-Brexit levels for the first time since the EU referendum vote

** Stock 3rd top FTSE midcap gainer

** Better margins: H1 Rev +2% to 202.4 mln stg & EBITDA +9% to 32.4 mln stg; co sees no Brexit impact so far

** Stronger margins reflect changes in operational leverage, strategic initiatives

** Over 1/2 of 30-day avg vol through in less than 30 mins

** Construction, building support services cos hit by concerns that Brexit would slow demand; but some hopes of increased government-backed spending

** Overall trading in-line/slightly ahead expectations for interims, Panmure writes, adding that margins expected to rise further: 11.4% (FY16), 12.0% (FY17)

** Stock -c.3% YTD vs midcap index +c.3%