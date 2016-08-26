BRIEF-Neptune to raise 10 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
Aug 26 Daiwa Office Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 1,169 units for 686.8 million yen via private placement to Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
* Says subscription date on Aug. 30 and payment date on Aug. 31
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.