** British insurer Hastings +3% & 3rd top FTSE midcap gainer after saying it plans to set new financial targets, having achieved former targets set at IPO

** Brokerage RBC forecasts policy count to reach c.2.7m by 2017E & calendar year 2017 loss ratio 70.7%

** Former targets: Calendar yr loss ratio 75%-79%, 2.5m customers by 2017-end, net debt/oper profit of c.1.5x by 2017 & divi payout ratio 50%-60% of adj profit after tax

** Co says will release new targets along with FY 2016 results in March 2017

** 9M results: gross written premiums rose 26 pct YoY; Live customer policies +16 pct

** "We continue to believe that as Hastings shows further evidence of delivery its valuation will continue to improve," JPM analysts say

** Stock +c.28% YTD vs 0.66% for midcap index