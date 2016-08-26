UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its Hangzhou-based unit to set up a wholly owned propery unit in Weishan
* Says the new company with registered capital of 50 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lMS1kI
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources