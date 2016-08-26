Aug 26 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co Ltd :

* Says its Qingdao-based industry chain management unit to set up a cosmetics jv in Henan, with two individuals

* Says the jv with registered capital of 20 million yuan and the unit to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7paIvz

