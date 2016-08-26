UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Sharp Corp :
* Says it plans to cancel the business alliance with Hong Kong-based company, Roxy Electric Company, Limited, on Sep. 23
* Says it plans to use HK$55.1 million to raise 50 percent stake in Sharp-Roxy(Hong Kong)Limited, a JV owned by the co and Roxy Electric Company, Limited
* Says Sharp-Roxy(Hong Kong)Limited will be wholly owned by the co after the acquisition
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/p0LdYI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources