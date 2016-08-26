Aug 26 Sharp Corp :

* Says it plans to cancel the business alliance with Hong Kong-based company, Roxy Electric Company, Limited, on Sep. 23

* Says it plans to use HK$55.1 million to raise 50 percent stake in Sharp-Roxy(Hong Kong)Limited, a JV owned by the co and Roxy Electric Company, Limited

* Says Sharp-Roxy(Hong Kong)Limited will be wholly owned by the co after the acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/p0LdYI

