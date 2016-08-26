Aug 26 Takashimaya Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to dissolve a joint venture established with Nomura Co Ltd, effective on Sep. 30

* JV was has been engaged in sale of sundries accessories and interior decorations

* Says the co and Nomura is holding a 50 percent stake respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kRBWcL8233.T

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)